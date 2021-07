Jenn loves being outside, and dreams of being the first woman in the world to climb all 7 Second Summits.

BEHIND IT AND A MAN ON AMISSION TO BECOME THE FIRSTWOMAN IN THE WORLD TO CLIMB ALLSEVEN SECONDS SUMMITS SHE'SHOPING TO INSPIRE HER OWN KIDSAND OTHERS ALONG THE WAY TO BEBOLD, BRAVE AND BEAUTIFUL TOAND THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN