Oceana Air Show returning in person

THE OCEANA AIR SHOWIS RETURNING IN PERSON THISYEAR THE NAVY WELCOMINGPEOPLE BACK TO THE BASE INSEPTEMBER.

LAST YEAR THE INPERSON SHOW WAS CANCELED DUETO THE PANDEMIC AN EFFORT TOSLOW THE SPREAD.

INSTEAD ALIVE BROADCAST WAS OFFERED.WITH CASES DOWN ANDVACCINATIONS UP THE NAVY HASGIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT FOR THESHOW TO RETURN IN PERSON ANDTHE OCEANA COMMANDING OFFICERCOULDN'T BMOE RE EXCITED.

LASTYEAR WE DID IT IN A VIRTUALFORMAT AND THAT WAS GREAT WEREACH 5ED8 COUNTRIES AND350,000 PEOPLE THERE ISNOTHING LIKE SEEING PEOPLEFROM ALL OVER THE WORLD PACKTHIS FLIGHT LINE OVER TWO DAYSAND SEEING NAVAL AVIATION UPFRONT.

THIS YEAR'S SHOWFEATURES THE RETURN OF THEBLUE ANGELS TO VIRGINIA BEACHFOR THEIR FIRST APPEARANCESINCE 2018.

THIS ITHS E 75THANNIVERSARY OF THE BLUE ANGELSTEAM AND THE FIRST YEAR THEYARE FLYING SUPER HORNETS.

INHONOR OF ALL THAT THE THEMEFOR THE SHOW WILL BE "THEBUELS ARE BACK." TO HAVE THEMBACK THIS IS KIND OF A SECONDHOMETOWN FOR THE BLUE ANGELS.WE KNOW THEY ARE OUT OFPENSACOLA BUT WE KNOW THEY PUTNAS OCEANA AT THE TOP OF THEIRISLT.

THE AIR SHOW IS SET FORSEPTEMBER 18 AND 19TH IT ISFREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.THE NAVY CAUTIONS IF COVIDCASES INCREASE AGAINATTENDANCE COULD BE LIMITEDOR THE SHOW CANCELED AGAINBUT THEY ARE HOPEFUL THINGSCAN GO AHEAD WITH EVERYONE INPERSON.

