Mom uses clever metaphor to explain why she deserves more credit for making a baby

Stacey Reece finds "humor in motherhoodand marriage" on TikTok.

Reece went viralin February thanks to a tongue-in-cheekresponse she had for her husband."My husband hates it when someonecompliments our child, and I say, 'Thanks,I made her myself!'" she explained."He's always like, 'Uh, don't you meanwe made her?

Nope!

And here's why’”."You simply provided me with an ingredient I neededfor my recipe.

I did all the rest," the mom said."Just because I get chocolate chips from Walmartwhen I'm making cookies doesn't mean I then go aroundsaying, 'Me and Walmart made chocolate chip cookies”.The mom's clever response snaggedover 2 million views on TikTok."Finally, someone puts [it in] words whatI've tried to [say] forever," one person said."He only provided one ingredient.Participation award," another added."He practically put his name on a group project,and you did all the work," a user commented