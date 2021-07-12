Flash floods across London cause travel chaos

Flash floods have caused travel chaos in the capital as a number of London train and tube stations were forced to close.Euston Station lines had to be shut down after the intense downpours on Monday evening, with people unable to travel in or out of the city via the major transport hub.Underground stations, including Chalk Farm and Hampstead stations in north London and Wimbledon in the south, have also drawn their barriers due to the heavy rainfall.