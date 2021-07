Expert says state trooper violated policy when he tased teen

He says the teen he tased kept his hands visible, and passively resisted the trooper’s commands.

Law enforcement expert Anthony Thomas says FHP trooper George Smyrnios violated FHP’s policy for taser use, which states it should only be used when there’s a sudden attack or active resistance.

Mid-70s.

Widely scattered stormwill continue into the weekendwith a mix ofA SAN CARLOS PARK FAMILY ISLOOKING TO SUE FLORIDA HIGHWAPATROL AFTER A TROOPER IS CAUGHTON CAMERA TASING A TEEN.

THISCOMES AS THE STATE ATTORNEY’SOFFICE DECIDED NOT TO FILECHARGES AGAINST THE TEEN.

WEWANT TO WARN YOU, YOU MAY FINDTHIS VIDEO DISTURRBING.TONIGHT,FOX 4’S RACHEL LOYD’S TAKING ALOOK AT WHAT FHP’S POLICY SAYSWHEN IT COMES TO TASERS COMPAREDTO WHAT THAT TROOPER ACTUALLYDID.

SHE’S IN THE TIMBERLAKENEIGHBORHOOD WHERE THIS ALLUNFOLDED.LLINTROTHE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING JACKRODEMAN’S FAMILY SAYS HE WANTSTHE TROOPER WHO TASED HIS CLIENTTO BE REMOVED FROM THE FORCE.

ANEXPERT SAYS THIS WOULD’VE NEVERHAPPENED IF THE *TROOPER HADMORE SELF CONTROL.Nats.HOME SURVEILLANCE CAPTURESFLORIDA TROOPER AND 16-YEAR-OLDJACK RODEMAN.NatJACK IS HOLDING HIS CELLPHONE,AND CAN BE HEARD SAYING HISGIRLFRIEND LIVES HERE.ACCORDING TO THE TROOPER’SARREST REPORT, THERE WEREREPORTED ROBBERIES IN THENEIGHBORHOOD EARLIER THIS YEAR.AND RODEMAN LOOKED SUSPICIOUS.IT ALSO SAYS RODEMAN WAS WEARINGA BLACK HOODIE AND DARTEDTHROUGH BUSHES.

HIS ATTORNSAWYER SMITH SAID HE DOESN’TTHINK THAT’S SUSPICIOUS.They’re kids!

Kids walk to wherethey need to go, and kids cutthrough bushes.

I’m 45 yearsold, and I cut through bushes toget to where I’m going when I’mwalking.

That’s what we do.SMITH SAYS RODEMAN IS STILLFEELING THE AFTERMATH OF THETASING.Severe concussion.

He has sharppains through his neck, throuhis spine, headaches sensitivityto light - still occurring, awell as nausea.THAT TROOPER TASED RODEMAN NOONCE, BUT TWICE.The discharge of the taser thesecond time was excessive force.LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPERT ANDFORENSIC STUDIES PROFESSOR ATFLORIDA GULF COAUNIVERSITYDAVID THOMAS SAYSRODEMAN COULD’VE BEEN CUFFEDAFTER THE FIRST SHOCK.You don’t beat somebody intosubmission.

You don’t tase theminto submission.

Once they rolland they’re down, go down andget with them, and cuff them.THOMAS SAYS THAT TROOPER ACTEDILLEGALLY BY CONDUCTING ANUNLAWFUL SEARCHWHICH UNCOVERERODEMAN HAD MARIJUANAAND HEALSO VIOLATED FHP’s POLICY FORTASER USE EVEN WHEN HE USED HTASER THE FIRST TIMETHEIRPOLICY STATES IT SHOULD ONLY BEUSED WHEN THERE’S A SUDDENATTACK OR ACTIVE RESISTANCE.THOMAS SAYS RODEMAN STAYING ONHIS PHONE WAS AN ACTIVE OF*PASSIVE RESISTANCE, AND DID NOTWARRANT THE USE OF A TASER.LLTAGTHE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OFHIGHWAY SAFETY AND MOTORVEHICLES SAID RIGHT AFTER THEINCIDENT, THEY OPEN