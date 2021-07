Private employers can require vaccinations in Idaho

Last week, Idaho’s largest health providers announced mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 for all employees and this leaves some with the question - is it legal?

SEVERAL OF THESTATE'S LARGESTHEALTH CAREPROVIDERS AREREQUIRINGEMPLOYEES TO GETA COVID-19VACCINE....SOME -- NOWQUESITONINGWHETHER IT'S LEGAL... AND IF PRIVATECOMPANIES CANMANDATE MEDICALCHOICES -- LIKEVACCINATIONS.TONIGHT OURNICOLE CAMARDAEXPLAINS WHYGETTING YOUR SHOTCOULD MEANKEEPING YOURJOB...IN IDAHO AND AT THEFEDERAL LEVEL -THERE'S NO LAWTHAT WOULDPREVENT A COMPANYFROM ASKING FORPROOF OFVACCINATION.

SOMETALK AMONGST THECOMMUNITY ONSOCIAL MEDIACHANNELS SAYS,"THIS IS A VIOLATIONOF HIPPA" ..BUT ISIT?"IT'S A LEGITIMATEQUESTION ANDEMPLOYERS AREENTITLED TO ASKTHAT INFORMATION."HIPPA DOESN'T APPLYTO PROOF OFVACCINATIONS ANDEMPLOYERS AREENTITLED TO ASKFOR PROOF TOMANAGE THE SAFETYOF THEIRWORKFORCE...BUTWHAT ABOUT MAKINGTHE DOSE AREQUIREMENT?"GENERALLYSPEAKING, THE EELCHAS SAID THAT INLEGITIMATECIRCUMSTANCESCERTAINEMPLOYERS CANREQUIREVACCINATION."SO, CAN YOU LOSEYOUR JOB IF YOUREMPLOYERREQUIRES THECOVID-19 VACCINE?YOU COULD..ANDHERE'S WHY.IDAHO IS A "WORK ATWILL" STATE ANDACCORDING TO THEIDAHO DEPARTMENTOF LABOR, "THISMEANS THERE IS NOSET LENGTH FOR ANEMPLOYMENTRELATIONSHIP ANDEITHER THEEMPLOYER OR THEEMPLOYEE MAY ENDIT AT ANY TIME, WITHOR WITHOUT NOTICEBUT THERE ARESOME EXCEPTIONS."THE MAINEXCEPTIONS TOTHAT IS IF THEEMPLOYEE HAS ALEGITIMATERELIGIOUSOBJECTION OR IFTHE EMPLOYEE HASA HEALTH CONDITIONTHAT WOULD MAKETHE VACCINATIONHAZARDOUS TOTHEM."NICOLE CAMARDAIDAHO NEWS 6EARLIER THIS YEAR -GOVERNOR LITTLEISSUED ANEXECUTIVE ORDERPREVENTING LOCALAND STATEGOVERNMENTAGENCIES FROMREQUIRING ANYPROOF OFVACCINATION ORVACCINE PASSPORTSBUT THE ORDERDOES NOT COVERPRIVATE COMPANIES.