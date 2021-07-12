Small town.

Usa it's knowngood food, good laugh andeven when destruction hitsbond that just can't be brof a fire at the old motelthe old Glacier motel behiof blaze, nothing but charand smoldering ashes is leGlacier motel.

A buildingis a community built on lothings like a blazing fireshows itself we had lost sFire Department.

They brouguys are Del bonita voluntcame down which was a hugeretirees came in and gavewas a big big group effortof a team who is fightingis a demanding task for anfirefighters, it's not eveVery tight knit little gronever want anybody to be ifight or flight mode is dehigh gear when you're fighnow looking back at the ruother words to describe itcan be unpredictable.

Butguys can count on is eachlot of guys who stepped upjust the community we livehell of a crew doing it.

Sthat's left of this once gmemories made within its f