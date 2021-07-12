Surfside Condo Collapse: Cassondra Stratton Among 9 Additional Victims Recovered From Rubble
On Monday, Cassondra Stratton, a woman with Colorado ties, was officially identified as one of the victims in the condo building collapse in Florida.

The death toll has now reached 94.