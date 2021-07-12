Surfside Condo Collapse: Cassondra Stratton Among 9 Additional Victims Recovered From Rubble

On Monday, Cassondra Stratton, a woman with Colorado ties, was officially identified as one of the victims in the condo building collapse in Florida.
The death toll has now reached 94.
On Monday, Cassondra Stratton, a woman with Colorado ties, was officially identified as one of the victims in the condo building collapse in Florida.
The death toll has now reached 94.
[NFA] Sixty bodies have so far been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed condominium in south Florida, fifteen days after the..
[NFA] Another four bodies were found overnight in the shattered ruins of a collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, the mayor of..
[NFA] As the death toll rose to nine with more than 150 people still missing, rescue teams on Sunday kept picking through the..