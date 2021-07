Islander women's basketball working hard in summer workouts

{***ALAN SPORTS OPEN**}{***SPORTS PLASMA W/GRAPHICS**}{***ALAN**}COLLEGE BASKETBALL SEASON ISSTILL A FEW MONTHS AWAY... BUTTHE ISLANDER WOMEN’S TEAM ISALREADY HARD AT WORK GETTING INSHAPE DURING SUMMER WORKOUTS..SOMETHING THEY COULD NOT DO AS ATEAM A YEAR AGO DUE TO THEPANDEMIC.... I HAD A CHANCE TOLOOK IN ON ONE THE WORKOUTS...HERE’S WHAT I SAW{***PKG**}{***ALAN**}{***SOT FULL**}"the pain you are going to feelin these situations is temporaryso let’s get after it and bebetter when fall rolls around wewill be ready, let’s rock"{***SOT FULL**}ROYCE CHADWICK ISLANDERWOMEN’S HEAD COACH "last yearwith the covid we did not havean opportunity to developchemistry so you win basketballgames that are tight with yourchemistry so this year we arereally working hard to developthat chemistry for our team"WHAT A DIFFERENCE A YEARMAKES..

12 MONTHS AGO..

PLAYERS WERE NOT ALLOWED ON CAMPUS AND THEY HAD TO WORK OUT ON THEIR OWN... NOW COACH CHADWICK IS ABLE TO WORK HIS PLAYERS IN PERSON EIGHT HOURS A WEEK..

"ready? Go, one, two good"

MAKINNA SERRATA ISLANDERS GUARD "I am super excited to be back on the court with everyone and this year will a lot of different because we have more time to interact with each other because last year we had to basically practice at home so we could handle covid protocols"

AMONG THE NEW FACES YOU WILL SEE THIS COMING YEAR..

VIOLETA VERANO..

ALL THE WAY FROM SPAIN..

SHE DID PLAY AT BRADLEY HER FRESHMAN YEAR BEFORE DECIDING TEXAS IS WHERE SHE WANTED TO BE

VIOLETA VERANO ISLANDERS POINT GUARD "when I heard about Texas and Corpus Christi I wanted to come for the weather and Texas has always been a special place for me to come here and I chose Corpus Christi"

"pass it with one and catch it with one"

OFF SEASON CONDITIONING WILL OFFICIALLY TURN INTO REGULAR SEASON PRACTICE IN SEPTEMBER AND THE ISLES WILL PLAY THEIR FIRST GAME IN NOVEMBER AT TEXAS A&M