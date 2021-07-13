Not Another Black Movie

Not Another Black Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Would you go to therapy with crazy family members to collect millions?

It wouldn't be as easy as you think.... When the family matriarch, Big Mama, passes away, her dying wish is to make sure the family she raised address their personal demons.

Now, her dysfunctional family must seek unconventional therapy in order to get a multi-million dollar inheritance.

Chaos ensues as they are forced to deal with old rivalries, volatile marriages, and failed dreams.