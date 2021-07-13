MEMORIA Movie Trailer - Tilda Swinton

MEMORIA Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: From the extraordinary mind of Palme D'or winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and starring Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton, comes a bewildering drama about a Scottish woman, who, after hearing a loud 'bang' at daybreak, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while traversing the jungles of Colombia.

Directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul starring Tilda Swinton, Jeanne Balibar, Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Juan Pablo Urrego, Elkin Diaz release date Coming Soon