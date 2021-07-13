Pam Hupp charged in 2011 murder of friend Betsy Faria
Pam Hupp has been charged with the 2011 murder of her friend Betsy Faria.

Her husband, Russ Faria, was convicted in 2013 for the murder.

He was released from prison in 2015 and was exonerated in a second trial later that year.