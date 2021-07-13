Pam Hupp charged in 2011 murder of friend Betsy Faria

Pam Hupp has been charged with the 2011 murder of her friend Betsy Faria.
Her husband, Russ Faria, was convicted in 2013 for the murder.
He was released from prison in 2015 and was exonerated in a second trial later that year.
Pam Hupp has been charged with the 2011 murder of her friend Betsy Faria.
Her husband, Russ Faria, was convicted in 2013 for the murder.
He was released from prison in 2015 and was exonerated in a second trial later that year.
Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just..
Not only were murder charges filed against Pamela Hupp in connection to Betsy Faria's 2011 death Monday, Lincoln County..