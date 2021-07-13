Monday Evening Forecast July 12, 2021

The forecast from FOX 17teMeorologistAnthonyD omol: Isolated showersanda few thunderstorms are expectedthisevening, with mostly cloudyskies.

Somestorms could be on the strongerside alongand south of I-94.

While thethreat is lowoverall, it's best to keep aneye on theradar.

Tuesday brings a betterchance forscattered showers andthunderstomsr as awarmer and more humid air masspushes into the region alongwith thepassage of an upper- leveldisturbance.

Asone storm system departs andanotherapproaches, most of Wednesdaywill likelystay dry before a renewed chanceatwet weather arrives Thursday.Skies lookmuch drier by next weeke,nd withpartlycloudy to mostly sunny skies andwarmtemperatures in the lo wto mid80s.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy withscatteredshowers and storms. Lows in themiddle60s.

East/suotheast winds at 5to 10 mph.TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy withscatteredshowers and storms as a lowpressuresystem tracks over the state.More humid,with highs in the upper 70s.Southwest windsat 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:Partlycloudy and humid.

Highs in thelow/mid80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudywithscattered showers and storms.Humid withhighs in the low/mid 80s.FRIDAY:Lingering showers in themorning.

Partlysunny in the afternoon.

Highs inthe low 80s.SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostlysunnyskies.

Highs in the low 80s.

Forthe latestdetails on the weather in WestMichgain,head to the FOX 17 Weather page.