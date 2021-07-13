Rally in support of high-speed train project

HOPKINS PLAZA DOWNTOWN, TOURGE CITY LEADERS TO SUPPORT AHIGH SPEED TRAIN PROJECT.

THETRAIN WOULD RUN BETWEENBALTIMORE AND WASHINGTON D-C.IT WOULD ALSO STOP AT B-W-ITHURGOOD MARSHALL AIRPORT.PEOPLE BEHIND THE PROJECT SAYBESIDES GIVING PEOPLE ANOTHEROPTION FOR TRANSPORTATION --THE TRAIN WOULD ALSO BRINGGOOD- PAYING JOBS AND MOREBUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES TOCHARM CITY.

BUT THERE WASANOTHER REASON FOR TODAY'SRALLY AS WELL: Making surethat this conversationcontinues.

Jobs is one part ofit, transportation is another.Providing access to jobsthrough transportation isanother thing here.

And thenjust making sure you'reamplifying this conversationfor not just your familymembers, your neighbors butfor all constituentsthroughout the state ofMaryland.

THE GREATERBALTIMORE BLACK CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE AND WOMEN ON THE MOVEARE JUST TWO GROUPS THAT WEREAT THE RALLY.