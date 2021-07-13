New Details Emerge In Assassination Of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Police said Dr. Christian Emmanuel Sanon was one of the masterminds.
They said he arrived in Haiti last month on a private jet with "political motives."
Police said Dr. Christian Emmanuel Sanon was one of the masterminds.
They said he arrived in Haiti last month on a private jet with "political motives."
Nearly two dozen people have now been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last week.
Jim DeFede goes on-one-one with the Haitian Ambassador to the U.S. Bocchit Edmond to talk about the assassination, the..