Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Truck gets stuck under low-lying bridge after driver misjudges depth

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:21s 0 shares 1 views
Truck gets stuck under low-lying bridge after driver misjudges depth
Truck gets stuck under low-lying bridge after driver misjudges depth

A truck was stuck under a low-lying bridge after the bungling driver misjudged the height of the structure in central Thailand on July 10.

A truck was stuck under a low-lying bridge after the bungling driver misjudged the height of the structure in central Thailand on July 10.

Footage shows the lorry caught on the concrete ceiling of the structure in Thayang district, Phetchaburi province.