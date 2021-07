Child Tax Credit: Who Qualifies For A Monthly Check?

The Child Tax Credit is about to change for parents.

Starting on July 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will pay up to $300 per kid per month.

The payment schedule only extends through the end of 2021.

But the whole Credit could come to total more than any previous stimulus check.

And it could continue beyond this year, if the proposed American Families Plan passes in its current form.

But who qualifies for the payments, and how can someone be sure the money arrives?