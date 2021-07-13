The world’s best luxury sedan made greener - Introducing the new Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

Bentley Motors is today announcing details of the company’s latest luxury model on its journey to electrification.

The introduction of the new Flying Spur Hybrid builds on the success of the third generation Flying Spur, using a highly innovative third powertrain delivering the most environmentally friendly Bentley to date.

The introduction of the Flying Spur Hybrid establishes a family of Bentley hybrids for the first time, emphasising Bentley’s commitment to its Beyond100 strategy to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organisation and the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company.

The latest addition to Bentley’s new hybrid range demonstrates that hybridisation does not compromise luxury or performance.

With an unperceivable blend between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, refined serenity is on offer regardless of driving mode or style.

The new powertrain combines a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) of torque - an additional 95 bhp in comparison to the Bentayga Hybrid.

The new Flying Spur becomes the most efficient Bentley ever having the capability to cover over 700 km when fully fuelled.