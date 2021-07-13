Beckwourth Complex Fire rages through Northern California

The wildfire has burned nearly 90,000 acres along the Nevada border as of Monday morning, July 12.

The Beckwourth Complex Fire is raging through Plumas and Lassen counties in Northern California.

At last 20 homes have been destroyed, according to reports.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @dean_4537.