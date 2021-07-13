Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Beckwourth Complex Fire rages through Northern California

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:58s 0 shares 1 views
Beckwourth Complex Fire rages through Northern California
Beckwourth Complex Fire rages through Northern California

The Beckwourth Complex Fire is raging through Plumas and Lassen counties in Northern California.

The wildfire has burned nearly 90,000 acres along the Nevada border as of Monday morning, July 12.

The Beckwourth Complex Fire is raging through Plumas and Lassen counties in Northern California.

The wildfire has burned nearly 90,000 acres along the Nevada border as of Monday morning, July 12.

At last 20 homes have been destroyed, according to reports.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @dean_4537.

Advertisement

Related news coverage