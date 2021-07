Folsom Residents Oppose Plan For Nearby Cemetery's New Crematorium

The cemetery estimates no more than 500 cremations would be performed each year, with each taking about 90 minutes to complete.According to the application - as more people opt for cremation and Folsom's population grows, there is a growing need for cremation services, and currently there is no facility in Folsom that offers this service.

But those who live nearby say a crematorium just doesn't belong so close to their homes.