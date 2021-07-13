Vehicles struggle to drive through London streets submerged by floodwater

Footage from July 12 shows a couple of cars unable to move further on Uxbridge Road due to heavy flooding.

Vehicles struggled to drive roads in Shepherd's Bush, London, submerged by floodwater.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Shortly after this video was taken three cars became stuck with drivers having to abandon their cars.

The storms were violent and the rain seemed never-ending.

I’ve never witnessed anything quite like it.

A truly remarkable event."