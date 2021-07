Covid-19: MP revises official data, logs 1,478 deaths| India records 31,443 cases| Oneindia News

Amid warnings over a third wave, India saw a big jump in daily Covid deaths as Madhya Pradesh revised its official data and logged 1,478 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh is the third state after Maharashtra and Bihar that has revised its Covid death count.

India logged 31,443 new cases in last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily rise in 118 days.

