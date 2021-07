WITH WHAT PROMPTED THE WARNING.MATT: U.S. HEALTH AT ETH SHOWS-- OFFICIALS ARE ISSUING AWARNING FOR THE JOHNSON ANDJOHNSON VACCINE BECAUSE OF THERIS SKOF A RARE NEUROLOGICALCONDITION.THE CDC SAYS ROUGHLY 100 CASESOF GUILLAIN-BARRE SYNDROMEAVE HBEEN REPORTED IN PEOPLE WHO HAVERECEIVED THE VACCINE.THE DISORDER CAN CAUSE MUSECLWEAKNESS AND EVEN PARALYSIS.NEARLY 13 MILLION SEDOS OF THEVACCINE HAVE BEEN ADMINISTEREDAND DOCTORS SAY THE RISKS SHOULDNOT BE ALARMING.