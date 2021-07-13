Drake has been with new girlfriend for 'months'

Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for "several months", it has been confirmed.

- Drake was spotted having dinner with the influencer, Johanna Leia inside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last week.

And now it's emerged they have been together for some time, People Magazine have confirmed.

And Drake has become a mentor to Johanna's son, Amari Bailey, who is preparing to start UCLA as a basketball player in 2022.

Giving him advice on how to handle the tension, and pressure, TMZ reports.

Amari, whose father is former NFL player Aaron Bailey, currently plays with Sierra Canyon High, where Drake has previously been seen with Johanna and actor, Michael B.

Jordan.

The couple enjoyed dinner near the first base line at the sports club last week, after Drake made a donation to Dodger's Foundation.

Over the weekend, the model further fueled speculation they were in a relationship as she shared an Instagram story video which featured Drake's song, "Laugh Now, Cry Later" playing in the background.

