Lafayette woman provides showers for homeless

THE END OF AHOT SUMMER DAY...THIS IS ANISSUE FACED BY MANY IN OURCOMMUNITY...ONEWOMAN WHO KNOWS WHAT IT'S LIKEIS DETERMINED TO MAKE SUREPEOPLE GET HEL"I HAVE BEEN HOMELESS BEFORE SOI'VE WALKED IN THEIR SHOES AND IKNHOW HARD IT IS," HER EXPERIENCEDROVE CHANTEL TO START A LOCALNONPROFIT...CALLED CAJUNCOMPASSION.

THIS SUMMER, WHILEWORKING WITH THELOCAL HOMELESS COMMUNITY - SHEREALIZED A MAJOR STRUGGLE THEYCONTINUE TO FACE AFTER SOMEFACILITIES SHUT DOWN DUE TOCOVID."I REALIZED THAT THEY HAVEN'TSHOWERED IN A MONTH SO THAT'SWHEN I STARTEDBRINGING THEM IN TEN BY TEN,"EVENTUALLY -SHE BEGAN SHARINGTHE SHOWER IN HER 900 SQUAREFOOTAPARTMENT.

HOWEVER, THAT DIDN'TSEEM LIKE AFEASIBLE WAY TO REACH EVERYONEIN NEED OF HELP.MATTHIEU THEN STARTED ASKING FDONATIONS TO FUND AN IDEA..."THANKFULLY WE RECEIVEDDONATIONS.

WE HAVE NOW ON OURWAY SOME MOBILE SHOWERING UNITSTHAT WE ARE GOING TO SET UP ANDALLOW TO TAKSHOWERS MULTIPLE TIMES A WEEK,'CAJUN COMPASSION WILL PROVIDESOAP AND SHAMPOOTHAT'S ON TOP OF FEEDING ANDCLOTHING MANY IN OUR AREA WHOARE HOMELESS.

WHICH IS JUSTANOTHER STTOWARD HER ULTIMATE GOAL.

"WEHAVE A LONG TERM GOAL OFBUILDING TRANSITIONAL HOUSING,"