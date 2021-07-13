Inside Taylor Hill’s Rustic Nashville Retreat

Today AD is welcomed to Nashville, Tennessee by model Taylor Hill for a tour of her rustic personal sanctuary.

Three years ago, the Colorado native was considering buying her first Manhattan apartment until a fateful visit to Nashville changed her plans.

Taylor settled into a stunning log cabin built in 1936 by Hart Freeland Roberts, the architecture firm responsible for renovating iconic local buildings like the Ryman Auditorium and the Parthenon.

The four-bedroom home sits back from the street on a lush, tree-filled 1.29-acre corner lot with thick bamboo groves and a shaded pool - a verdant oasis in one of the country’s quickest growing cities.

Styled and photographed by Alyssa Rosenheck.