Meet Phantom the rescue horse from US that is over 2m TALL

This is Phantom - a massive rescue horse that is going viral as he towers over his handler at over 2.06m tall (6.75ft).The stunning Shire horse measures 20.1 hands tall at the highest point of his withers and lives in a rescue centre after he became too big for his owner to handle.Seven-year-old Phantom came to Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue in Mount Airy, Maryland, USA last year and has since become a viral sensation - bringing in over 11 million views on TikTok.Lauren Nation, 32, Developmenttor at the rescue, said: "We can't take Phantom anywhere without crowds coming over to stand next to him and get a picture of the giant horse.

"Many people can't believe there are horses as big as him.

"Our trainer, Courtney Garner, describes riding him as an incredible experience.

Compilation vdeo*