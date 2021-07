No scruffy-looking nerf herder could have come up with these gems. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable, entertaining “Star Wars” moments that weren’t in the original script.

No scruffy-looking nerf herder could have come up with these gems. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable, entertaining “Star Wars” moments that weren’t in the original script.

Our countdown includes “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”, “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi”, and more!