It's National French Fry Day, and several restaurants are offering freebies.
Jason DeRusha shares your favorite places for fries, and helps settle the debate over curly fries (12:08).
CBSN Minnesota Morning Update - July 13, 2021
It's National French Fry Day, and several restaurants are offering freebies.
Jason DeRusha shares your favorite places for fries, and helps settle the debate over curly fries (12:08).
CBSN Minnesota Morning Update - July 13, 2021
Jason DeRusha shares the morning's top headlines and asks whether viewers are sharing their phone's location with others (12:31)...
Good morning! Start your week with the latest headlines and forecast. Today, we want to know how your 4th of July weekend went...