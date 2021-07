Courtney Gainey back in court Tuesday

Mid 70s this morning with lightwinds.

This afternoon we willseeTHE WOMAN CHARGED WITH KILLING ANORTH FORT MYERS TEEN IN AHIT-AND-RUN CRASH, WILL BE BACKIN COURT THIS MORNING.FOX 4’S JESSICA ALPERN ISSHARING WHAT THE VICTIM’S MSAID IN COURT YESTERDAY, ANDWHAT’S EXPECTED FOR TODAY.ALLANA STAIANO’S MOTHER SAID SHEWANTS JUSTICE FOR HER DAUGHTECOURTNEY GAINEY IS DUE BACK HEREAT THE LEE COUNTY COURTHOUSE INABOUT TWO AND HALF HOURS.YESTERDAY SHE FACED A JUDGE FORA WITNESS TAMPERING CHARGE.THE COURT DECIDED HER BAIL WASNOT REVOKED YET...AND THE STATEHAS TO PUT THE DEPOSITION INTOEVIDENCE.CHRISTINE GRAY, THE VICTIM’SMOTHER, WAS IN COURT... SHETELLS US NOT ENOUGH IS BEINGDONE TO BRING HER DAUGHTERJUSTICE.CHRISTINE GRAY, ALLANA STAIANO’SMOTHER"First and foremost is that todo justice rightly for mydaughter, they need to bestarting to address in thiscourtroom.

They need to bebrought up to level, not justsay well the law says this, doyou know that some of our lawsconcerning hits and runs anthese instances are so outdatedthey’re some of the fewest lawsto be updated?"GRAY HAS ALSO PUSHED FOR SAFETYCHANGES LIKE SIDEWALKS ANDLIGHTING AFTER HER DAUGHTER WASKILLED IN JANUARY OF 2020.GAINEY ALSO FACES CHARGES FORLEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASHINVOLVING DEATH AND HIT-AND-RUN.SHE’LL BE IN COURT AT 8:30 THISMORNING.WE’LL BE THERE AND WILL KEE