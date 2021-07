PM Modi interacts with CMs of North-Eastern states on Covid-19 situation| Oneindia News

As India braces for the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi said that the Recent images from hill stations and city markets - of large crowds without face masks and zero social distancing - are a cause for concern.

He underlined the need to follow Covid protocols to ward off a potential third wave of infections.

#PMModi #Covid19 #Coronavirus