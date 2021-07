Eye On Detroit - Rebrand Detroit

He Rebrand Detroit project is the brainchild of Hajj Flemings, Founder of Brand Camp University, and is funded by the Knight Foundation as one of the inaugural winners of the 2015 Knight Cities Challenge.The project objective is to bring the innovation economy to Detroit neighborhoods.

The project strategy is designed to help revitalize these communities with a tech and brand enabled strategy that is a catalyst for neighborhoods to become innovation districts.