New Olympic sports: What you need to know about breakdancing

It might not have made the cut at Tokyo 2020, but one of the sports set to make an entrance at the 2024 Games in Paris is breakdancing.Skateboarding joins surfing and sports climbing at the Tokyo Olympics this summer with organisers and broadcasters hoping the new events will draw new and younger audiences to the GamesFor a sport that became popular in New York’s the Bronx in the 1960s, it’s been an incredible journey for the B-boys and B-Girls who will take their bow at the Place de la Concorde.In the video above, Yahoo get a glimpse of the power moves and drops that make this such a spectacular sport.