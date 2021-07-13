Prince of Wales recalls first parachute drop ‘upside down with legs in rigging’

The Prince of Wales has recalled his first parachute drop almost 50 years ago in Dorset, “initially upside down with my legs in the rigging lines”.Charles, 72, was speaking as he presented new colours to the Parachute Regiment at a ceremony at Merville Barracks in Colchester, Essex.The prince was 23 years old when he completed his first parachute drop on July 29 1971 from an Andover aircraft into Studland Bay, Dorset.