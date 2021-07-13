Scotland to move to lowest level of Covid restrictions

Coronavirus restrictions are to ease in Scotland on Monday as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country will move to Level 0 of lockdown measures, with some changes to original plans.The First Minister briefed MSPs in a virtual setting of the Scottish Parliament, which was recalled from its summer recess for the update.She said the success of the vaccination programme meant restrictions could be eased as planned next week, but with some modifications.Under the Level 0 rules, social distancing will be reduced to one metre inside public places.