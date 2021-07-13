Daily Dividend Report: CAG,FAST,BAX,AON,DUK

The Company's new quarterly dividend payment of $0.3125 per share of Conagra common stock will be paid on September 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2021.

Conagra Brands' Board of Directors approved an increase of the annual dividend from $1.10 per share to $1.25 per share.

Conagra Brands' Board of Directors approved an increase of the annual dividend from $1.10 per share to $1.25 per share.

The Company's new quarterly dividend payment of $0.3125 per share of Conagra common stock will be paid on September 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2021.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share to be paid in cash on August 24, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2021.

Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

Baxter International, a leading global medical products company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2021.

The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.12 per share of common stock.

Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

The dividend is payable August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2021.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.985, an increase of $0.02 per share.

This dividend is payable on Sept.

16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug.

13, 2021.