10 Things Jason Sudeikis Can't Live Without

There are a few things Jason Sudeikis can't live without when he travels.
From a set of Tart optical eyeglasses and Shinola backpack to his Airpod Max and Swiss Army Knife, these are Jason Sudeikis' travel essentials.
There are a few things Jason Sudeikis can't live without when he travels.
From a set of Tart optical eyeglasses and Shinola backpack to his Airpod Max and Swiss Army Knife, these are Jason Sudeikis' travel essentials.
Everyone loves “Ted Lasso,” but will fans of the Apple TV+ comedy take to his lunatic alter-ego, Led Tasso? We’ll find out..