Inflation in United States Hits 13-Year High

Prices are continuing to rise at a rapid rate in the United States.

Over the last 12 months, prices rose 5.4 percent.

That marks the biggest jump in annual inflation in nearly 13 years.

In June alone, the country’s key inflation measure, the consumer price index, jumped .9 percent.

That’s the largest one-month increase in 13 years.

Increasing prices in the U.S. are largely due to gasoline prices, which have sharply risen now that more people are traveling.

Gas prices have risen 45.1 percent compared to last year.

Food prices also factor into the country’s inflation, as they are up 2.4 percent in the last 12 months.

Prices for dining out have also risen 4.2 percent in the last 12 months.

This is likely due to restaurants having to raise their workers’ wages, with that increased cost being passed on to customers.

Accounting for more than a third of inflation in the U.S. are the record prices being paid for used cars.

Overall, used car prices are up 45.2 percent in the last 12 months.

In June alone, those prices were up 10.5 percent.