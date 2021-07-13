Google Is Fined a Record $593 Million in France Over News Copyright Battle

An April 2020 ruling ordered the tech giant to negotiate licensing deals with news agencies and publishers to reuse copyrighted content.

In January, Google and French publishers agreed to a major digital copyright deal in which Google would negotiate individual licenses with members of France's press alliance.

France's competition watchdog said the deal didn't include a reimbursement plan for using current content covered by "neighboring rights" for the press.

As a result, on July 13, Google was issued the largest-ever fine by France's Competition Authority for failing to adhere to its order.

Google must now present publishers an offer of remuneration within two months or it will be fined up to $1,064,241 per day.

The company said it was "very disappointed" by the ruling.

We have acted in good faith throughout the entire process.

The fine ignores our efforts to reach an agreement, and the reality of how news works on our platforms, Google spokesperson, to CNBC.

To date, Google is the only company to have announced agreements on neighboring rights, Google spokesperson, to CNBC.

We are also about to finalize an agreement with AFP that includes a global licensing agreement, as well as the remuneration of their neighboring rights for their press publications, Google spokesperson, to CNBC