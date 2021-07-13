Johnson sees off Tory revolt as MPs back £4bn aid cut

Boris Johnson has survived a Tory revolt over aid cuts which saw his predecessor Theresa May warn that some of the world’s poorest will die as a result of the slashed spending.MPs voted by a majority of 35 to back the reduced level of aid funding and a new test which critics have warned could mean spending never returns to its target of 0.7% of gross national income.The Prime Minister opened the crunch Commons debate on the decision to cut funding for official development assistance (ODA) from that 0.7% target to 0.5%.