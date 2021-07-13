Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Delicious homemade candy recipes from TikTok

Chefs across TikTok have been whippingup creative candy recipes that anyone witha sweet tooth will want to make.Here are 5 delicious homemadecandy recipes you should try.1.

These tasty rosemary sea salt caramels have it all!They’re chewy, buttery, salty, and sweet all at once.2.

To make these grape-flavored gummy bears,the filmer simply combines grape juice, lemonjuice, gelatin, and honey in a saucepan and usessilicone gummy bear molds.3.

These lollipops are vegan andmade with all-natural ingredients.The filmer heats up a mixture of fresh-squeezedlemon and orange juice, light corn syrup,store-bought orange juice, water, sugar, andfood coloring, then pours them into molds.4.

These chocolate truffles look sofancy, no one would ever suspect they’reonly made with 3 ingredients.The filmer melts chopped up chocolate bars,stirs in a can of condensed milk and finishes bydipping the cooled chocolate mixture ballsinto cocoa powder.5.

These maple sugar candies are made withchocolate, coconut oil, and maple syrup.The filmer makes them by filling silicone candymolds about halfway with heated maple syrup,then fills them the rest of the way with a mixtureof melted chocolate and coconut oil