Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 amazing potato salad upgrades you need to try

If you’re tired of the same old potato salad, here are 5 potato salad upgrades you should try.1.

Seafood potato salad.Add some lobster tails and shrimp to make a seafood potato salad that’s truly decadent.2.

Truffle oil potato salad.Class up your potato salad with some truffle oil!

This fancy potato salad calls for truffle oil, parmesan, lemon juice, mayonnaise, mustard, and black pepper.3.

Vegan potato salad.To make your potato salad vegan, simply use vegan mayonnaise.4.

Cauliflower “potato” salad.Not a fan of potatoes?

No problem!

This recipe uses cauliflower instead of potatoes to make a “potato” salad that’s low carb and delicious.5.

Bacon and egg potato salad.The filmer claims this potato salad is the best on TikTok.

The key to this recipe is stirring everything gently so the potatoes don’t get too mushy