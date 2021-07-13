Mom and ex-husband's new wife celebrate their friendship with adorable TikTok dance

A mom and stepmom are going viral for celebrating their healthy relationship with an adorable dance, .and TikTok is applauding their co-parenting skills.Mom and TikToker, Cassie (@dancinqueen823), gained over 10M views and thousands of comments when she uploaded the sweet video.In the video, Cassie writes, "Who is this?

My ex-husband's new wife... She's the best stepmom ever!

And has become my best friend since they got married".But it's clear that Cassie and her ex's new wife aren't simply celebrating their own friendship, but encouraging blended families — .or perhaps just humans in general — to cultivate the same peace and harmony in their own lives.Over seven thousands TikTok users jumped in Cassie's comment section to applaud the co-parenting besties."We need more of this in the world," commented one user