Toddler unexpectedly says what every mom needs and deserves to hear: 'What a beautiful lit

A toddler’s kind message for his mom has people all over TikTok going, “Awwwww!”.Blogger Linda Meeker, who goes by @greyandmama on TikTok, recently shared a video of a sweet exchange with her son, Grey.The clip, which has garnered around 5 million views, shows the adorable toddler buckled in his car seat.“Hi, beautiful boy!” Meeker trills from behind the camera.“Hi, beautiful mama!” replies a smiling Grey.An understandably delighted Meeker then gasps, “Awww, thank you!” .Viewers couldn’t help but marvel at Grey’s bright personality and old soul