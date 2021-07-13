Twitter wrote a love story for this random stock photo couple

Twitter is falling in love with an imagined romance between a stock image couple.A Twitter user posted a series of tweets about a stock photo couple and developed a backstory for their relationship.Sometimes, when the internet comes together, it really can make something good.Illustrator Marisa Maciel, @standardtuber on Twitter, said she wanted to write "a screenplay about their relationship".Maciel dubbed the duo "Paulina and Giorgio", who are "soulmates and very much in love".From how they met, to their interests, to what Giorgio considers his "one talent," Maciel creates a whole story behind these stock photo models."This is magical," one person tweeted in response."Make it end in tears; I want my soul absolutely crushed," another replied.

"I want to be scared of love"."This whole thread brought me so much joy," a person replied.

"I love them.

I love their love"