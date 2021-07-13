The EU Doesn’t Treat All COVID-19 Vaccines Equally When It Comes to Travelers

Millions of people who have been vaccinated through COVAX, a worldwide initiative to grant equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Could still find themselves barred from entering the EU and other countries.

This is due to the fact that although the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in Europe has been given the green light.

The same vaccine produced in India has not.

EU regulators claim AstraZeneca hasn't completed the required paperwork detailing production practices and quality control standards for its Indian factory.

But the factory has been inspected and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The EU's reluctance to recognize the Indian-made version of the vaccine has the potential to complicate travel and confuse recipients concerning the efficacy of the shot.

According to the WHO, countries that decline vaccines it has authorized ... ... are "undermining confidence in lifesaving vaccines that have already been shown to be safe and effective, affecting uptake of vaccines and potentially putting billions of people at risk.".

According to the Associated Press, AstraZeneca did recently submit the paperwork for the Indian factory but didn't say why it had waited until now