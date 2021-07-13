TikTok users slam dad for giving his daughter a 'selfish' name

TikTok user Kristina (@keepingitkristina)posted a video explaining the controversialreasoning behind her name."So, I feel like most people who are named aftersomebody have like a cute story behind it, orthey're named after somebody really special…That is not the case for me," she said.Kristina explained that her parents made a dealthat if they had a boy, her mother would namethe child after her father, but if they had a girl,the father could pick the name.Sure enough, Kristina was born, and her dadselected a name and filled out the necessarypaperwork while her mom was recovering.Thankfully, Kristina's mom was fine withthe name — but only for a few months.Kristina claimed that the family uncovered thather father was having an affair and sneakily choseto name their new baby after his mistress."If he messed up and called [Kristina'smother] the wrong name, he could say hewas talking about me," the TikToker said.Commenters agreed that it wasn't a wise moveon the dad's part.

"That was pretty selfish," one userwrote.

"Twist I wasn't expecting," another said.Kristina said in a TIkTok comment thatshe's not in contact with her father anymore,but her name is here to stay