TikToker slams bridesmaid who complained about 'heavy-set' bride's dress choice

A woman is calling out a bridesmaid for fat-shaming a bride.TikToker Devon Elizabeth is all for fat liberation.when another user tried to make a fuss over a "heavy-set" bride's dress choices for the bridal party, she had thoughts on the matter."When the bride is heavy-set so the bridesmaids are forced to wear..." the user said, .before showing a series of photos of what look to be just regularbridesmaid dresses in neutral colors."Just because she's plus-size doesn't change the fact that the day is about her and not you," Elizabeth said.People thought the bridesmaid's complaints were unfounded