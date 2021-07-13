TX Governor Vows to Arrest Dem Lawmakers Who Fled State to Block Voting Restrictions

TX Governor Vows to Arrest Dem Lawmakers, Who Fled State to Block Voting Restrictions.

TX Governor Vows to Arrest Dem Lawmakers, Who Fled State to Block Voting Restrictions.

Republican TX Governor Greg Abbott made the threat in response to an exodus of more than 50 Democratic state lawmakers.

Republican TX Governor Greg Abbott made the threat in response to an exodus of more than 50 Democratic state lawmakers.

Who fled the state on July 12 in order to stall a vote in the TX house of representatives on new restrictive voting legislation.

Without the Democratic lawmakers, the required quorum to the voting process is not possible.

As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas capitol until they get their job done, Greg Abbott, TX Governor, via 'The Guardian'.

Abbott also vowed to continue calling special legislative sessions in order for a vote on the restrictive voting legislation to occur.

The legislation would enact sweeping changes to TX voting, including the end of 24-hour polling places and ballot drop boxes.

The legislation would enact sweeping changes to TX voting, including the end of 24-hour polling places and ballot drop boxes.

The legislation would enact sweeping changes to TX voting, including the end of 24-hour polling places and ballot drop boxes.

TX Democrats assert that the restrictions unnecessarily hinder the voting process for mostly constituents of color.

The last time Democratic lawmakers left the state in order to stall a vote was in 2003