KZoo Musician Gets PBS Documentary

New documentary to spotlight West Michigan musician's dedication to bring live music to seniors

A NEW DOCUMENTARY --SET TO AIR ON PUBLIC TELEVISIONWILL-- SPOTLIGHT A WEST MICHIGANMAN AND HIS DECADE-LONGPASSION FOR BRINGING LIVEMUSIC TO SENIORS.

FOX 17'SLAUREN KUMMER MET UPWITH THE PASSIONATE BOB ROWETONIGHT.Bob Rowe Singer/Songwriter &Executive Director ofRenaissance EnterprisesI just had music in my blood asa passionever since I can remember.5s MEET BOB ROWE.HE HAS SPENT DECADES BRINGINGLIVE MUSIC TO SENIORS AFTERGETTING A TASTE OF WHAT IT WASLIKE AT AGE 17.WHEN HE WASINVITED TO ACCOMPANY A NUN WITHHIS GUITAR TO SOME NURSINGHOMES.

Rowe -I would sing 'You Are MySunshine' or 'ThisLittle Light of Mine', and Iwould see thisperson light up.

That was likemy ah-hahmoment in life.

It was 'ok, Ihave got to dothis' so that is when it allstarted.13s THE BATTLE CREEK TNAIVESTARTED HIS MUSIC CAREER INCLUBS, COFFEE HOUSES AND CONCERTHALLSAROUND WEST MICHIGAN ANDCHICAGO.

BY THE 1980'S HE WASOPENING FOR MAJOR ARTISTSINCLUDING THE LEGENDARY GREENVALLEY BOYS.IN 1988 ROWE CREATEDRENAISSANCE ENTERPRISES, ANONPROFIT PROVIDING FREE MUSICAND ART PROGRAMS TOPLACES LIKE NURSING HOMES ANDOTHER INSTITUTIONS.

Rowe -We all could be sitting in anursing homesomeday lonely as heck withnobody tovisit us, nothing to lookforward to, wonderinghow we are going ot get throughone day letalone unlimited amount of days.For usto be able to go in there andbring a smileto a face osof meone that maybehasn'tsmiled all week, what a giftthat is to us to beable to do that.24s THAT WORK GETTING HIM MANYAWARDS INCLUDING TH MEOTHERTERESA LAUREATE.ALL OF THIS WILL BE OUTLINED INADOCUMENTARY ON HIS LIFE CALLED"ANINSTRUMENT OF HEALING" SET TOAIR OVER LABOR DAY WEEKEND.It was just kind of aninteresting thing,because I never really saw anykind ofpublicity for this.

This work isdeep ot myheart and something I neverreally wanted todo publicity about.13s AND HIS HOPE FOR IT?There are just so many tihngsthat wecould do to help humanity.

Thatwouldbe my hope and my prayer forthisdocumentary is that pepole whowatch itand be inspired to help others.17s REPORTING IN KALAMAZOO,LAUREN KUMMER, FOX 17 NEWS."AN INSTRUMENT OF HEALING" ISSET TOAIR AUGUST 24 ON W-G-V-U LIFE AT10P.M.

IT WILL ALSO AIR ONW-G-V-U H-D ON AUGUST 27TH AT10:30 P.M.

AND AUGUST 31ST AT3:30 A-M AND 6 P-M.COMING UP AFTER THEBREAK.GR..AND